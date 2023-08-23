TikTok now displays Ads in Search Results

TikTok is adding sponsored content to its search results.

Advertisers can choose to have their ads appear in search results by default.

The addition of ads to search results is a way for TikTok to generate more revenue.

Advertisement

TikTok users searching for specific videos within the app will now encounter sponsored content incorporated into their search results.

In a recent announcement, the company revealed that advertisers can now place ads alongside the natural content that appears in app searches. Clicking on an ad allows users to smoothly browse through search results presented in a feed-like format. These ads are sourced from other videos that the brand is promoting on the platform.

These ads will include a partly transparent “sponsored” label on the video thumbnail, making their promotional nature evident. Here’s how they will appear:

Just like ads that are currently mixed within organic content in users’ For You feeds, these search ads will also carry the “sponsored” label. Importantly, search ads will be activated by default for advertisers.

TikTok‘s choice to incorporate ads into search results is unsurprising. Instagram took a similar route this year, integrating personalized sponsored content into user searches. On Instagram, these search ads become visible when users tap on a post and begin scrolling through additional content.

Advertisement

The addition of ads to TikTok‘s search pages highlights the importance of this location for advertisers. Among the younger generation, TikTok is becoming a substitute for Google, assisting in finding product suggestions, eateries, or entertainment choices. Remarkably, its effectiveness has surpassed expectations.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that TikTok‘s search capabilities aren’t as advanced as Google Search. Searches using keywords and hashtags often provide limited outcomes.

Also Read WhatsApp is working on a way to send view-once photos & videos WhatsApp is working on a new way to send view-once images and...

Furthermore, TikTok has encountered difficulties in efficiently moderating content that prominently appears in search results. Notably, the platform dealt with problems last year when specific videos advocating prescription drugs for weight loss emerged in search results. TikTok promptly removed all such content.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement