TikTok to sync with Lemon8 social app soon

TikTok is working on a feature that would allow users to sync their Lemon8 posts to TikTok.

This has the potential to encourage new installations and wider usage of Lemon8.

Lemon8 has 25 million downloads, mainly from Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United States.

TikTok is connecting with Lemon8, another social platform owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company located in Beijing.

Recent discoveries from Watchful.ai, a product intelligence firm, reveal that TikTok is working on a feature allowing users to sync their Lemon8 posts to TikTok. This collaboration would also enable users to enhance their posts using TikTok’s editing tools, including sounds and music.

TikTok has remained silent despite numerous requests for comments on this issue.

Lemon8 saw a quick rise in popularity on the App Store due to talks among U.S. legislators about potentially banning or requiring the sale of TikTok. Initially launched in March 2020 as a lifestyle-focused social network, Lemon8 gained extra attention on TikTok in the following spring.

Before this, Insider’s report exposed ByteDance’s strategy of paying creators to share content related to Lemon8 on TikTok. This tactic was a deliberate move to lay the foundation for building its initial user base and content in the U.S.

It seemed that ByteDance had intentions for Lemon8 to possibly step in for TikTok in case a U.S. ban was implemented.

If the recently uncovered cross-posting feature becomes more widely available, ByteDance could once again leverage TikTok‘s popularity to redirect attention to Lemon8.

Nonetheless, the exact timing and certainty of this cross-promotion feature's introduction remain uncertain, as it might still be in the planning stages.

Currently, Lemon8 has around 25 million worldwide downloads, according to data from data.ai, a market intelligence firm. Its main markets are led by Thailand with 36% of installations, followed by Japan at 24%, Indonesia at 21%, Malaysia at 7.2%, and the United States at 7%.

