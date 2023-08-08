TikTok’s ‘Gimme the Mic’ Talent Competition for Musicians

30 chosen participants advance to Semi-Final round from September 1 to 3.

Semi-Final features multi-guest live videos on TikTok’s official account.

U.S. Grand Finale on September 10, followed by Global Finale on September 22-23.

TikTok said on Monday that it will run a virtual talent competition on TikTok Live to recognise and reward aspiring musicians. Participants will have the chance to win up to 500,000 Diamonds in prizes. The festival will be called “Gimme the Mic” and will take place in September.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to sign up for the app’s audition page, which opens today and runs through August 16th. Users must submit a submission video of at least 30 seconds in length and include the hashtag #GimmeTheMic in the post. The audition video cannot be a duplicate of one that the author has already posted, it cannot contain explicit sexual content, and it cannot market alcoholic beverages or illegal narcotics, according to the laws and regulations.

TikTok has stated that 30 people will be chosen from the audition phase to advance to the highly anticipated Semi-Final stage. This Semi-Final round will be held from September 1st to September 3rd. The chosen participants will be forced to compete in pairs during the Semi-Final round. The fact that they will have to display their talents in multi-guest live videos distinguishes this tournament. These live videos will be broadcast on TikTok’s official account, tiktoklive_us. This one-of-a-kind concept promises to add excitement and entertainment to the competition. Participants will be able to demonstrate their abilities and enchant the audience in real time. Viewers will be able to interact with the performances and show their support for their favourite contenders thanks to the live feature.

The highly anticipated U.S. Grand Finale is planned to take place on September 10 in an amazing turn of events. The stage is set for the top ten contestants to demonstrate their remarkable talents and compete for the grand prize. Following this intense match, the competition will reach its finale with the Global Finale on September 22 and 23. The entire world will be watching as these extraordinary people compete for worldwide glory. Keep an eye out for the thrilling finish to this incredible competition.

A deserving champion will emerge in a spectacular finish to the highly anticipated Grand Finale, gaining the coveted title of “Gimme The Mic Champion” in the United States. Not only will the gifted individual cement their place in music history, but they will also be richly rewarded with 50,000 Diamond prizes. The stakes have never been higher as the nation waits for the final winner of this thrilling race.

In an amazing change of events, the highly anticipated Global Finale will include a broad assortment of contestants from all around the world. The victors of a recent competition emerged victorious in a stunning display of ability and ingenuity, receiving not only a prestigious trophy but also the opportunity to bask in the spotlight on official TikTok channels. The benefits for their outstanding efforts do not stop there; they will also receive up to 500,000 Diamond rewards. This incredible achievement demonstrates their dedication and skill, establishing their position as the TikTok community’s crème de la crème.

TikTok has long been a centre for the promotion of musical compositions, dating back to when the popular app was called Musical.ly, which ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, purchased in 2017. The site will thank users for helping to promote a large number of songs and for contributing in the identification of new musical talent. For example, Tai Verdes, a 27-year-old singer, composer, and rapper, was working at a Verizon store when his song “Stuck in the Middle” became famous on TikTok and drew the attention of millions of people. The song is presently utilised in over 3.5 million videos on the internet.

The announcement comes as TikTok expands its focus on music in order to compete with competitors such as YouTube and Spotify. Elevate is a brand-new programme launched by TikTok with the goal of supporting aspiring musicians in developing successful careers in the music industry.

