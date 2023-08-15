Toyota Crown price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Toyota Crown is a subcompact luxury sedan with front engine rear/four-wheel drive. It features the innovative Toyota Multi-Operate touch panel for interaction. This generation boasts a modern design, enhanced engines, and is available in three variants: Athlete, Royal Saloon, and Royal Saloon G. Production has spanned over four years, covering 2012 to 2015, but its price doesn’t align competitively within its class.

Exterior

The 14th Generation Toyota Crown boasts a distinct exterior design, including sleek trapezium-style headlights with daytime running lights, a sharp grille with a chrome accent, and circular fog lights. The back features sharp taillights. All variants share identical styling, resulting in a unique and standout design among its competitors.

Interior

The Toyota Crown interior features wood trims and leather-covered seats. The Athlete variant includes 3-zone climate control, navigation, cruise control, 8 airbags, and power front seats. The Royal Saloon has larger wheels, pre-collision detection, and heated front seats. The Royal Saloon G adds leather upholstery, 4-zone climate control, rear seat controls, power rear seats, side airbags, and a sunroof. Options include leather upholstery, rear comfort package, adaptive cruise control, and more. The interior offers ample space, comfort, and refinement.

Toyota Crown latest price in Pakistan

Variants
Toyota Crown RS Advance

2500 cc, automatic, hybrid

6 Airbags, Power Boot, Sun Roof, Rear Central Control, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, Navigation

PKR 18,500,000

Toyota Crown key specifications

Price1.85 crore
Body TypeSedan
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)4910 x 1800 x 1455 mm
Ground Clearance0 mm
Displacement2500 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
Horse Power180 hp
Torque221 Nm
Boot Space0 L
Kerb Weight0 KG
Fuel TypeHybrid
Mileage18 – 20 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity66 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 KM/H
Tyre Size235/55/18

