Twitter fixes the bug responsible for deleting images before 2014

A Twitter bug stopped images and shortened links from tweets before December 2014 from appearing.

The bug was fixed by Twitter’s support team and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days.

The bug may have been caused by a change in Twitter‘s metadata system in 2016.

Over the weekend, concerns arose about a problem affecting older tweets. Following a comprehensive examination, it was determined that posts before December 2014, featuring images or Twitter-shortened links, were impacted.

Tom Coates’ post drew attention to this issue, pointing out that even the famous 2014 Ellen DeGeneres Oscar selfie, renowned as the “most retweeted ever,” was lacking its linked image.

Nonetheless, Twitter‘s support team swiftly addressed the problem. Here’s their response: “Over the weekend, we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days.”

The post doesn’t go into precise details about the bug’s characteristics, when it began, or the reasons for the unspecified time to fix it. Further investigation revealed that Twitter‘s changes in 2016 started using metadata for tweets starting in December 2014.

This improvement was intended to add extra data from linked web pages and enable attachments without affecting a tweet’s character limit. It seems that only older posts were susceptible to this issue.

Some speculations propose that the problem might have emerged during an effort to shift the company’s domains from Twitter.com to X.com. Yet, the precise cause remains uncertain. What’s evident is that, for a certain duration, a significant portion of old tweets resembled posts by Stephen A. Smith.

TAke a look, y’all: IMG_4346.jpeg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2015

