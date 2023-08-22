Twitter to share your selfies and ID with Israeli intelligence firm

X Blue users will need to submit a selfie and government ID photo for verification.

The data will be stored by the Israeli company AU10TIX for 30 days.

The data will be used to improve safety and security, especially to prevent impersonation.

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, has introduced a new policy for users of X Blue.

As reported by the media, users signing up for X Blue will be required to submit a selfie along with an official government ID photo.

For this verification process, the Israeli company AU10TIX software will handle the user’s personal data. This information will be stored for a period of 30 days as part of the procedure.

X mentioned that the information collected from a user’s profile will be used to enhance safety and security, particularly to prevent impersonation.

Naturally AU10TIX — the Israeli tech firm @elonmusk wants to deploy for users to hand information over for verification purposes — have engineers who worked / work in Unit 8200, the intelligence unit of the Israeli Occupation Forces. pic.twitter.com/QE2wPkpx5q Advertisement — Jennine (@jennineak) August 20, 2023

Many X users expressed discontent with the company’s choice to hold onto user data, citing concerns about the links certain employees have to Israeli intelligence. Others felt uneasy about entrusting their data to a company due to the numerous reported data breaches in the past.

Having played a role in developing identity verification systems for airports and border controls in the 1980s and 1990s, AU10TIX extended its services to include “digital spaces” in 2002, in response to the rise of the internet. Currently, it counts prominent clients like Uber, PayPal, and Google among its portfolio.

Elon Musk, who took control of Twitter in October 2022, appears to have finalized the ID verification process on August 1. This suggests that the ID verification system is now operational and could soon be made visible to the public.

