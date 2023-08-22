Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Twitter to share your selfies and ID with Israeli intelligence firm

Twitter to share your selfies and ID with Israeli intelligence firm

Articles
Advertisement
Twitter to share your selfies and ID with Israeli intelligence firm
Advertisement
  • X Blue users will need to submit a selfie and government ID photo for verification.
  • The data will be stored by the Israeli company AU10TIX for 30 days.
  • The data will be used to improve safety and security, especially to prevent impersonation.
Advertisement

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, has introduced a new policy for users of X Blue.

As reported by the media, users signing up for X Blue will be required to submit a selfie along with an official government ID photo.

For this verification process, the Israeli company AU10TIX software will handle the user’s personal data. This information will be stored for a period of 30 days as part of the procedure.

X mentioned that the information collected from a user’s profile will be used to enhance safety and security, particularly to prevent impersonation.

Many X users expressed discontent with the company’s choice to hold onto user data, citing concerns about the links certain employees have to Israeli intelligence. Others felt uneasy about entrusting their data to a company due to the numerous reported data breaches in the past.

Having played a role in developing identity verification systems for airports and border controls in the 1980s and 1990s, AU10TIX extended its services to include “digital spaces” in 2002, in response to the rise of the internet. Currently, it counts prominent clients like Uber, PayPal, and Google among its portfolio.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 30 5G to offer premium camera & display at a low cost
Infinix Zero 30 5G to offer premium camera & display at a low cost

Infinix is gearing up to launch the Zero 30 5G, a high-end...

Elon Musk, who took control of Twitter in October 2022, appears to have finalized the ID verification process on August 1. This suggests that the ID verification system is now operational and could soon be made visible to the public.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story