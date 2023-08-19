Twitter will no longer allow you to block users

Elon Musk wants to remove the ability to block users on Twitter, except for direct messages.

Musk believes that blocking someone is not as effective as muting them.

The block feature is important for many users to protect themselves from harassment.

Under Elon Musk‘s guidance, Twitter (now referred to as X) is undergoing a downward trend, eliminating innocuous features that he doesn’t support.

Musk aims to eliminate the capability to block users on the platform, except for direct messages (DMs). He believes that blocking someone doesn’t make sense compared to muting them, and he has decided to keep the mute feature in place. This move follows his earlier intention to remove the block option.

Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone? Give your reasons. — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 18, 2023

Many were swift to highlight how Musk has frequently utilized the block feature himself in the past.

The block feature has acted as a protective barrier for many against harassment, playing a vital role in ensuring safety on the platform. Eliminating it could lead to users facing more unwanted content in their feeds and notifications.

Moreover, as pointed out by media, some users use blocking to screen out advertisers and brands they prefer to avoid. If this practice becomes widespread, it could potentially have a notable impact on X’s financial performance.

Earlier this year, X stopped offering its free API, causing disruptions to various third-party applications. Just a year prior, when the platform was known as Twitter, it supported third-party apps to help users combat harassment on the platform. Among these solutions, Block Party, following the API changes, has severed ties with Twitter.

Musk also declared his intention to eliminate Light Mode on X and make Dark Mode mandatory for all users, claiming it’s superior in every aspect. However, due to strong opposition, he ultimately decided not to proceed with this change.

I like Black too but it won’t work good in the dark mode 👀 https://t.co/nMwEUY8efj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 27, 2023

