Twitter (X) to get audio and video calling features soon

Twitter is adding audio and video calling features.

The features will be available on phones and computers.

The final version may look different from what has been shown so far.

Twitter has talked about adding audio and video calling features many times before, but the plans have always been delayed or canceled. However, it seems that we are finally going to get these features soon.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced that audio and video calling features will be available on both phones and computers. This includes Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS devices.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

The audio and video calling feature will not require phone numbers. Users will be able to find each other by their usernames, making it easier to connect with people without having to share personal information. “This set of factors is unique”, he said.

Musk did not reveal when X plans to announce this feature, only that it’s “coming”, so we can hope to see it soon.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time Twitter has talked about adding audio and video calling features. Last month, the company’s designer shared screenshots of what the feature would look like. You can see the tweet below.

As shown in the image, once the audio and video calling feature is live, you will see a phone receiver icon in the top right corner of your Twitter direct messages. Tapping on this icon will give you the option to make an audio call or a video call.

Video calls will have a standard user interface, with a picture-in-picture screen showing your own video feed as well as the video feed of the person you are calling. You will also have buttons to end the call, turn off your camera, mute yourself, or turn off your speakers.

However, the final version of the feature may look different from what has been shown so far. This is because the feature is still under development, and things can change before it is released to the public.

