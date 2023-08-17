US bans TikTok on government devices due to security risks

New York City bans TikTok on government devices due to China’s influence concerns.

Many US cities and states, like New York, limit TikTok to government devices.

Lawmakers push for a nationwide TikTok ban, used by over 150 million Americans.

New York City has prohibited the use of TikTok on government-owned devices, citing growing security worries linked to China’s influence on the app.

New York is among numerous US cities and states that have previously imposed similar limitations on the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app by ByteDance.

In recent times, American lawmakers have been urging for a nationwide ban on TikTok, a platform utilized by over 150 million Americans.

These calls for a ban have been triggered by apprehensions regarding potential interference from the Chinese government.

The administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that TikTok “posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks.”

Government employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks if New York City agencies do not remove the app within 30 days.

TikTok has already been banned on state-issued mobile devices in New York.

TikTok stated that it has not shared, nor would it share, US user data with the Chinese government. The platform also emphasized its efforts to safeguard the privacy and security of TikTok users through significant measures.

According to NDTV, leading US security figures, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns, have stated that TikTok poses a threat.

Wray highlighted that TikTok “screams” of national security concerns, suggesting that the Chinese government might exploit it to manipulate software on countless devices and propagate divisive narratives among Americans.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump sought to ban new TikTok downloads, yet multiple court rulings thwarted the implementation of the ban.

The use of TikTok on government-owned smartphones is prohibited in numerous American states and cities. Notably, Montana passed a law that will ban the app throughout the state starting from January 1, although the legality of this law is presently being challenged in court.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos study, released on Wednesday, revealed that more than half of American adults are in favor of a TikTok ban.

