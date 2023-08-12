US cyber safety board reviews cloud security after Microsoft breach

US Cyber Safety Review Board to assess cloud-based.

DHS emphasizes understanding cloud vulnerabilities.

Review responds to calls for action against Microsoft.

The US is stepping up its efforts to enhance cyber safety in the wake of a recent breach that exposed vulnerabilities in cloud-based identity and authentication systems.

The Cyber Safety Review Board, a key body responsible for assessing cybersecurity issues, will be conducting an in-depth examination of the breach that affected Microsoft and resulted in the theft of sensitive emails from US government agencies.

This breach prompted concerns about the security of cloud computing environments.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted that, with the increasing reliance on cloud computing for delivering services, understanding the potential vulnerabilities is critical.

Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Secretary, emphasized the importance of comprehending the risks associated with cloud technology.

This review comes in response to growing calls for action against Microsoft following the breach. The Cyber Safety Review Board’s analysis aims to identify the methods employed by malicious actors in targeting cloud systems.

The review is expected to yield recommendations that organizations can implement to bolster the protection of cloud-based accounts against unauthorized access.

As the digital landscape evolves, such assessments play a vital role in fortifying cybersecurity measures, ensuring the resilience of critical systems, and safeguarding sensitive information from cyber threats.