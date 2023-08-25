VeChain and SingularityNET Partner to Tackle Climate Change

The two companies will combine their technologies to enhance automation.

SingularityNET, an AI firm, and VeChain, a blockchain company, have teamed up to leverage their technologies for the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

This collaboration is part of a growing trend in the crypto industry where blockchain and AI are being combined to address various challenges.

VeChain, known for its supply-chain tracking capabilities, and SingularityNET, a platform for sharing decentralized AI services, will merge their expertise to enhance automation and provide real-time data. By combining VeChain’s enterprise data with SingularityNET’s advanced AI algorithms, the partnership aims to optimize processes and potentially identify ways to minimize carbon emissions and pollution.

According to Ben Goertzel, the CEO of SingularityNET, the synergy between AI and blockchain has proven effective in tackling complex problems that traditional approaches struggle with. For instance, these technologies could be harnessed to facilitate a sustainable and environmentally positive economy, which has been challenging to achieve using conventional economic mechanisms.

VeChain’s CTO, Antonio Senatore, also emphasized that blockchain and AI offer transformative capabilities for industries and enterprises, creating new avenues for operation.

This collaboration between SingularityNET and VeChain follows a broader trend in the crypto space where other companies, like Bitcoin Miner Hive Blockchain and Ethereum scaling network Polygon, have integrated AI technology into their offerings. The compatibility between AI’s autonomous nature and the decentralized characteristics of blockchain is seen as a potential catalyst for shifting the current centralized governance of the blockchain ecosystem towards a more decentralized and self-governing paradigm. Additionally, projects like MetaTrust Labs’ GPTScan are using AI, specifically Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT), to identify vulnerabilities in smart contracts and contribute to the security of blockchain applications.

