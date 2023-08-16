Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone introduces a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera capability and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 2,07,999 in Pakistani rupees.

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is around Rs.2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

Advertisement The world’s inaugural camera phone was launched on February 28, 2022. It has physical measurements of 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm and weighs 228 grams, featuring GRILLA GLASS 7 for added protection. The phone boasts a 6.84-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels and is safeguarded by GORILLA GLASS 7 for screen protection. Vivo Drone Camera Phone System Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a high-resolution camera setup, including a 200MP drone camera, a 16MP camera, a 5MP camera, and a 32MP main camera. Additionally, it features a powerful 64MP selfie camera. The phone operates on the Android 12 operating system and boasts a substantial 6900mAh battery capacity. Below, you will find the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in Pakistan. OS Advertisement Android 12 OS DIMENSION 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm WEIGHT 228g Advertisement SIM Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G COLOR N/A CPU Advertisement N/A BUILT-IN 128/256 GB CARD N/A Advertisement TECHNOLOGY N/A SIZE 6.84 inches RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 Pixels Advertisement Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 MAIN CAM 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP FRONT Advertisement 64MP BLUETOOTH Yes v52 DATA N/A Advertisement AUDIO Loudspeaker, Handfree CAPACITY Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh Advertisement Advertisement