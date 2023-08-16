Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone introduces a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera capability and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 2,07,999 in Pakistani rupees.
Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan
Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is around Rs.2,07,999.
Vivo drone camera Specs:
The world’s inaugural camera phone was launched on February 28, 2022. It has physical measurements of 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm and weighs 228 grams, featuring GRILLA GLASS 7 for added protection. The phone boasts a 6.84-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels and is safeguarded by GORILLA GLASS 7 for screen protection.
Vivo Drone Camera Phone System Camera:
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a high-resolution camera setup, including a 200MP drone camera, a 16MP camera, a 5MP camera, and a 32MP main camera. Additionally, it features a powerful 64MP selfie camera. The phone operates on the Android 12 operating system and boasts a substantial 6900mAh battery capacity. Below, you will find the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in Pakistan.
OS
Android 12 OS
DIMENSION
147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm
WEIGHT
228g
SIM
Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G
COLOR
N/A
CPU
N/A
BUILT-IN
128/256 GB
CARD
N/A
TECHNOLOGY
N/A
SIZE
6.84 inches
RESOLUTION
1440 x 3100 Pixels
Protection
GRILLA GLASS 7
MAIN CAM
200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
FRONT
64MP
BLUETOOTH
Yes v52
DATA
N/A
AUDIO
Loudspeaker, Handfree
CAPACITY
Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh
