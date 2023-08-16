Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone introduces a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera capability and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 2,07,999 in Pakistani rupees.

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is around Rs.2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

Advertisement

The world’s inaugural camera phone was launched on February 28, 2022. It has physical measurements of 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm and weighs 228 grams, featuring GRILLA GLASS 7 for added protection. The phone boasts a 6.84-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels and is safeguarded by GORILLA GLASS 7 for screen protection.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone  System Camera:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is equipped with a high-resolution camera setup, including a 200MP drone camera, a 16MP camera, a 5MP camera, and a 32MP main camera. Additionally, it features a powerful 64MP selfie camera. The phone operates on the Android 12 operating system and boasts a substantial 6900mAh battery capacity. Below, you will find the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in Pakistan.

OS  

Advertisement

Android 12 OS

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT 

228g

Advertisement

SIM 

Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G

COLOR 

N/A

CPU

Advertisement

N/A

BUILT-IN

128/256 GB

CARD

N/A

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY 

N/A

SIZE

6.84  inches

RESOLUTION

1440 x 3100 Pixels

Advertisement

Protection

GRILLA GLASS 7

MAIN CAM

200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP

FRONT

Advertisement

64MP

BLUETOOTH

Yes v52

DATA

N/A

Advertisement

AUDIO

Loudspeaker, Handfree

CAPACITY   

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story