Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

OS

Advertisement

Android 12 OS

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT 228g Advertisement SIM Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G COLOR N/A CPU Advertisement N/A BUILT-IN 128/256 GB CARD N/A Advertisement TECHNOLOGY N/A SIZE 6.84 inches RESOLUTION Advertisement 1440 x 3100 Pixels Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 MAIN CAM 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Advertisement FRONT 64MP BLUETOOTH Yes v52 DATA Advertisement N/A AUDIO Loudspeaker, Handfree CAPACITY Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Advertisement