Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.
Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.
OS
Android 12 OS
DIMENSION
147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm
WEIGHT
228g
SIM
Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G
COLOR
N/A
CPU
N/A
BUILT-IN
128/256 GB
CARD
N/A
TECHNOLOGY
N/A
SIZE
6.84 inches
RESOLUTION
1440 x 3100 Pixels
Protection
GRILLA GLASS 7
MAIN CAM
200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
FRONT
64MP
BLUETOOTH
Yes v52
DATA
N/A
AUDIO
Loudspeaker, Handfree
CAPACITY
Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh
