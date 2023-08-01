Advertisement
Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

OS  

Android 12 OS

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT 

228g

SIM 

Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G

COLOR 

N/A

CPU

N/A

BUILT-IN

128/256 GB

CARD

N/A

TECHNOLOGY 

N/A

SIZE

6.84  inches

RESOLUTION

1440 x 3100 Pixels

Protection

GRILLA GLASS 7

MAIN CAM

200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP

FRONT

64MP

BLUETOOTH

Yes v52

DATA

N/A

AUDIO

Loudspeaker, Handfree

CAPACITY   

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
