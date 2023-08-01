Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone camera Specs:

OS Android 12 OS
DIMENSION 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm
WEIGHT 228g
SIM Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G
COLOR N/A
CPU N/A
BUILT-IN 128/256 GB
CARD N/A
TECHNOLOGY N/A
SIZE 6.84 inches
RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 Pixels
Protection GRILLA GLASS 7
MAIN CAM 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
FRONT 64MP
BLUETOOTH Yes v52
DATA N/A
AUDIO Loudspeaker, Handfree
CAPACITY Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh