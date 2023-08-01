Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos from afar. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.

OS Android 12 OS DIMENSION 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm WEIGHT 228g SIM Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G COLOR N/A CPU N/A BUILT-IN 128/256 GB CARD N/A TECHNOLOGY N/A SIZE 6.84 inches RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 Pixels Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 MAIN CAM 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP FRONT 64MP BLUETOOTH Yes v52 DATA N/A AUDIO Loudspeaker, Handfree CAPACITY Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh