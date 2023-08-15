Vivo to launch iQOO Z8 series in September

The iQOO Z8 series will be released in September and will feature a 512 GB storage option for the first time.

The iQOO Z8x has already been spotted on 3C, but it is unclear whether it is part of the upcoming series.

iQOO is likely to start teasing the devices on their social media platforms in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Following the launch of the iQOO Z7 series in March, the vivo brand is set to unveil its successors, the iQOO Z8 series, just six months later. As per a Weibo tip, this new lineup will debut in September and will feature a 512 GB storage option for the first time.

The iQOO Z8x has already been spotted on 3C, but the listing indicated 44W charging support, leading to doubts about whether it truly belongs to the upcoming series. In contrast, the iQOO Z7x had 80W charging, lower than the 120W standard on the regular Z7 model.

Anticipated specifications for the iQOO Z8 include a 6.64″ Full HD+ LCD screen with a potential 144Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to run on a Dimensity 8200 chipset and feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging. The primary camera is likely to stay at 64 MP with OIS.

The Z8’s X version is usually a budget-friendly option. It might have a performance compromise due to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, but the battery could be larger, potentially around 6,000 mAh.

Also Read Qualcomm’s new chip could make Android phones more expensive Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is rumored to be priced at $160,...

Advertisement

While the exact details remain undisclosed, if the launch is imminent in the coming weeks, it’s likely that iQOO will start teasing the devices on their social media platforms.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.