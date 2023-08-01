Advertisement
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features – August 2023
The Vivo V23 the affordable smartphone with fair price in Pakistan. The next smartphone will be called Vivo V23.

The forthcoming phone will use MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. This processor handles high-end smartphone specs well.

Vivo’s V23 is powered by a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is brand-exclusive.

This phone is 6.44 inches. The Vivo V23 will have a 1080 x 2400 Full HD display. 12GB of RAM is matched with the phone’s SoC.

Vivo sharp V23’s chipset and RAM make its processing speed lightning fast. 256 gigabytes of storage are available. This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future.

The V23 Vivo has Android 11 OS. The smartphone boasts a Triple Camera configuration on the back, with a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel main camera.

V23 has a Dual 44 + 8 megapixel selfie camera. For data protection, this smartphone incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It has a 4200 mAh battery.

The V23 can be used for a long time. The Vivo V23 has a 44W rapid battery charger. This new Vivo V23 will compete with Samsung since the specs are good.

Vivo v23 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan starting from around Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo v23 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

