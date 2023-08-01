Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features – August 2023

The Vivo V23 the affordable smartphone with fair price in Pakistan. The next smartphone will be called Vivo V23.

The forthcoming phone will use MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. This processor handles high-end smartphone specs well.

Vivo’s V23 is powered by a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is brand-exclusive.

This phone is 6.44 inches. The Vivo V23 will have a 1080 x 2400 Full HD display. 12GB of RAM is matched with the phone’s SoC.

Vivo sharp V23’s chipset and RAM make its processing speed lightning fast. 256 gigabytes of storage are available. This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future.

The V23 Vivo has Android 11 OS. The smartphone boasts a Triple Camera configuration on the back, with a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel main camera.

V23 has a Dual 44 + 8 megapixel selfie camera. For data protection, this smartphone incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It has a 4200 mAh battery. The V23 can be used for a long time. The Vivo V23 has a 44W rapid battery charger. This new Vivo V23 will compete with Samsung since the specs are good. Vivo v23 price in Pakistan The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan starting from around Rs. 89,999/- Vivo v23 specs BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)