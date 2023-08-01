Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features – August 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo V23 the affordable smartphone with fair price in Pakistan. The next smartphone will be called Vivo V23.
The forthcoming phone will use MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. This processor handles high-end smartphone specs well.
Vivo’s V23 is powered by a 2.5 GHz Octa-Core processor. The GPU is Mali G68. The smartphone’s AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display is brand-exclusive.
This phone is 6.44 inches. The Vivo V23 will have a 1080 x 2400 Full HD display. 12GB of RAM is matched with the phone’s SoC.
Vivo sharp V23’s chipset and RAM make its processing speed lightning fast. 256 gigabytes of storage are available. This gives you adequate space to save a lot of info for the future.
The V23 Vivo has Android 11 OS. The smartphone boasts a Triple Camera configuration on the back, with a 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel main camera.
V23 has a Dual 44 + 8 megapixel selfie camera. For data protection, this smartphone incorporates an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. It has a 4200 mAh battery.
The V23 can be used for a long time. The Vivo V23 has a 44W rapid battery charger. This new Vivo V23 will compete with Samsung since the specs are good.
The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan starting from around Rs. 89,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)
