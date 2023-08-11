Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and features – August 2023

Vivo v24 Pro is available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs challenging games and launches software quickly. Finally, the Mali-G77 MC9 is within reach. This GPU readily handles demanding graphics.

The Vivo V24 Pro comes with a large 6.56-inch screen featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. On the back, the phone sports a triple camera system, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, along with an LED flash. For capturing selfies and making video calls, there are two front-facing cameras with resolutions of 50 MP and 8 MP.

The back camera comes equipped with various features, including digital zoom, HDR, Auto Flash, and Panorama, enhancing the photography experience. Additionally, the Vivo V24 Pro supports dual standby and dual SIM functionality, making it easy to manage multiple phone numbers, and it is 5G compatible, providing fast and reliable connectivity.

The phone comes up with non-replaceable 4300 mAh battery. The Vivo V24 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan 2023

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan starting from around 119,999 PKR.

Vivo V24 Pro Specs

Build & Body Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Artic White OS Android 12 OS and Funtouch OS 12 Weight N/A SIM Dual sim, Dual Stand by (Nano SIM) Dimensions N/A Network 2G,3G,4G,5G 5G SA/NSA, LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM Display Size 6.44 inches Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Processor CPU Octa Core Chip-set MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Memory RAM + Storage 256 GB Built-in, 12 GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Back Camera Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, HDR, Panorama Selfie Camera Dual Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP Misc. Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio v24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Torch Yes Extra Glass front , AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Connection Type WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Battery Power 4000 mAh with fast Charging