Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and features – August 2023

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – Aug 2023
The Vivo Drone Camera Phone where the camera can be extended from the...
Vivo v24 Pro is available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs challenging games and launches software quickly. Finally, the Mali-G77 MC9 is within reach. This GPU readily handles demanding graphics.
The Vivo V24 Pro comes with a large 6.56-inch screen featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. On the back, the phone sports a triple camera system, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, along with an LED flash. For capturing selfies and making video calls, there are two front-facing cameras with resolutions of 50 MP and 8 MP.
The back camera comes equipped with various features, including digital zoom, HDR, Auto Flash, and Panorama, enhancing the photography experience. Additionally, the Vivo V24 Pro supports dual standby and dual SIM functionality, making it easy to manage multiple phone numbers, and it is 5G compatible, providing fast and reliable connectivity.
The phone comes up with non-replaceable 4300 mAh battery. The Vivo V24 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.
Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan starting from around 119,999 PKR.
|Price
|Rs.
|119,999 (Expected)
|$
|720 (Expected)
|Build & Body
|Colors
|Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Artic White
|OS
|Android 12 OS and Funtouch OS 12
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual sim, Dual Stand by (Nano SIM)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Network
|2G,3G,4G,5G
|5G SA/NSA, LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM
|Display
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chip-set
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000
|Memory
|RAM + Storage
|256 GB Built-in, 12 GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Back Camera
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, HDR, Panorama
|Selfie Camera
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP
|Misc. Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|v24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Connection Type
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|Power
|4000 mAh with fast Charging
