Vivo V25e price in Pakistan August 2023

The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

Advertisement

The Vivo V25e is a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to a wide range of consumers. Early indications suggest that Vivo aims to strike a balance between affordability and quality with the V25e. The device is available both online and through authorized retailers, making it easily accessible to a broader audience.

The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers an excellent balance of colors and clarity. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease.

The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V25e is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read Xiaomi 13T Pro rumored to release on September 1 The Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display...

Advertisement

The phone is available in two amazing colors: Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999.

Vivo V25e specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”