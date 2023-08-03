Advertisement
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan August 2023

  • The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
The Vivo V25e is a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to a wide range of consumers. Early indications suggest that Vivo aims to strike a balance between affordability and quality with the V25e. The device is available both online and through authorized retailers, making it easily accessible to a broader audience.

The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers an excellent balance of colors and clarity. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease.

The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V25e is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in two amazing colors: Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999.

Vivo V25e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight183 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunrise Gold, Diamond Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

