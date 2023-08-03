Vivo V25e price in Pakistan August 2023

Xiaomi 13T Pro rumored to release on September 1
The Vivo V25e is a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to a wide range of consumers. Early indications suggest that Vivo aims to strike a balance between affordability and quality with the V25e. The device is available both online and through authorized retailers, making it easily accessible to a broader audience.
The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers an excellent balance of colors and clarity. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease.
The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V25e is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in two amazing colors: Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
