Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo V25e is a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to a wide range of consumers. Early indications suggest that Vivo aims to strike a balance between affordability and quality with the V25e. The device is available both online and through authorized retailers, making it easily accessible to a broader audience.

The Vivo V25e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels. It offers an excellent balance of colors and clarity. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease.

The device features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V25e is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

