Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023

Articles
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023

  • The Vivo V27 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 7200 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo V27 is a mid-range smartphone that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V27 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The Vivo V27 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in four great colors: Magic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, and Flowing Gold. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo V27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight180 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, Flowing Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 6 x Cortex-A510)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm)
GPUPowerVR B-Series
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

