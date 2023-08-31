Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023
The Vivo V27 is a mid-range smartphone that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.
The Vivo V27 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.
The Vivo V27 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.
The phone comes in four great colors: Magic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, and Flowing Gold. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, Flowing Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 6 x Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR B-Series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
