Vivo V27 price in Pakistan & specs – Aug 2023

The Vivo V27 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 7200 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo V27 is a mid-range smartphone that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo V27 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch 13 operating system.

The Vivo V27 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone comes in four great colors: Magic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, and Flowing Gold. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo V27 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm Weight 180 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Noble Black, Emerald Green, Flowing Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 6 x Cortex-A510) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 (4 nm ) GPU PowerVR B-Series Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”