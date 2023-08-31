Vivo V27e price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo launches V27e smartphone with 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

Powered by Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) chipset.

Offers 8 GB RAM and options for 128 GB or 256 GB storage.

Advertisement

Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market for purchase. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and the Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) chipset.

The device has a 6.62-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27e features a triple camera setup on the rear. The gadget’s battery is 4600 mAh which supports fast charging at 66 W.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan & Specs The Vivo Y20 presents a blend of style and functionality in a...