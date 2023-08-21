Vivo V27e Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023
The Vivo V27e is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a blend of style and functionality. With a sleek and modern design, it boasts a large AMOLED display that measures around 6.62 inches, providing vivid visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by a capable processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
The phone comes equipped with a versatile camera system, featuring high-resolution lenses that enable impressive photography and video recording.
Its ample storage capacity allows users to store a plethora of files, while a long-lasting battery ensures extended usage without frequent recharging.
Additionally, the Vivo V27e offers various connectivity options and runs on a user-friendly interface, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.
The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min
