Vivo V29 is coming soon, makes official debut, again

As we’ve been following the teaser campaign for the vivo V29e leading up to its launch in India, the vivo V29 actually surprised us by being released first.

Interestingly, the V29 will be accessible in over 39 markets, encompassing countries like India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, Mexico, and several chosen European markets.

Certainly, the phone was introduced in Europe a few weeks ago, but the unveiling was quite vague in terms of information, especially when it came to details about how much it would cost and when it would be available. It seems like vivo chose to hold off on providing this information until they are prepared to release the phone in various markets all at once.

Here’s some bad news – the pricing and availability will be announced per region. However, only the EU sub-site of vivo.com is has a page for the V29, all the others still have nothing to show. And even the EU page hasn’t been updated with launch details.

Let’s have a closer look at the details we do have so far. The vivo V29, like other V-series phones, is focused on affordable camera performance. It has a 50MP main camera with a fairly large 1/1.56” sensor (1.0µm pixels) and OIS, plus the Aura Light – a 15.6mm (0.6”, the largest in vivo’s history) LED ring light that is intended for more even lighting of portrait photos. The 50MP selfie camera has wide-angle (22mm) lens with autofocus and two LED lights of its own. Flipping around to the back again for a moment, there is an 8MP ultra wide camera too.

The phone boasts a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a high color depth of 10 bits. The screen resolution sits between Full HD+ and Quad HD+ at 1,260 x 2,800 pixels.

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, coupled with either 8 or 12GB of RAM and a roomy 256GB of internal storage. Keeping the device juiced up is a 4,600mAh battery, which can be rapidly charged at an impressive rate of 80W. The fast charging can take your battery from 1% to 50% in just 18 minutes, as per the official claims.

A noteworthy addition to the V29 is its IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water. This means you don’t have to worry about accidental spills or light submersion.

The phone comes in a range of attractive colors including Peak Blue, Starry Purple, Velvet Red, and Noble Black. Each color option boasts a unique rear glass finish that adds a dynamic touch to the device’s appearance. For example, the Velvet Red variant showcases a color-changing effect when exposed to UV light. At the moment, images have only been released for the Blue and Black versions of the phone.