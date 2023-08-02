Vivo V29 launched with Ring Flash for enhanced photos

The Vivo V29 has a unique Aura Light feature that enhances Portrait Mode photography.

The V29 has a 4,600 mAh battery with 80 watts of wired charging.

Vivo has introduced the V29 in Europe as its initial focus, followed by a launch in Latin America. Although not confirmed, there’s a chance the phone might also make its way to the Indian market eventually.

While Vivo hasn’t disclosed the complete specifications and pricing of the V29 yet, essential information has been shared through the press release.

The standout feature of the Vivo V29 is its unique Aura Light feature. Positioned beneath the dual camera circles, this 15.6mm-diameter light ring creates an island-like design. The Aura Light’s purpose is to elevate Portrait Mode photography with a captivating “three-dimensional lighting effect.” It ensures uniform illumination from all directions, effectively eradicating facial shadows and dim spots.

In terms of specifications, the V29 showcases a 6.78-inch “1.5K” AMOLED curved screen, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 452 ppi. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM, and it also supports 8 GB of extended RAM capability.

Sporting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the phone will be available in two attractive color choices: Peak Blue and Noble Black.

When it comes to photography, the Vivo V29 includes a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady and clear pictures. For selfies, it incorporates a 50 MP “HD” front camera with a wider field of view and “accurate autofocus” to achieve top-notch self-portraits. The Aura Ring light significantly enhances the front camera’s capability by producing much brighter images, thanks to its light-emitting area being nine times larger than a regular flash.

To ensure continuous connectivity, the V29 is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery that can be swiftly charged using 80W wired charging, achieving an impressive 1% to 50% charge in a mere 18 minutes. Additionally, the phone offers support for eSIM technology, adding to its convenience.

We’ll provide further information as Vivo unveils more details.

