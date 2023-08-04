Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Vivo V29 Lite has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
  • It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

Vivo V29 Lite smartphone, which is available soon on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The V29 Lite features a triple-camera setup on the back. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V29 Lite specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected]/60fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE receives August 2023 security update
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE receives August 2023 security update

Galaxy S20 FE becomes the first Android phone to receive an August...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story