Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo V29 Lite smartphone, which is available soon on the market with great features. The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The V29 Lite features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging supports at 44 W.

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan

Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-

Vivo V29 Lite specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected]/60fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W

