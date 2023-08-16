Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra debuts with 144Hz screen & Dimensity 9200+ SoC
Vivo V29 Lite smartphone, which is available soon on the market. The phone has impressive features and specs.
It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The V29 Lite features a triple-camera setup on the back.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan
Vivo V29 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999/-
Vivo V29 Lite specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W
