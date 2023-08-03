Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V29 Pro

Advertisement
  • The Vivo has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset.
  • It comes with a triple camera setup on the back.
Advertisement

Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market with impressive features.

The device has a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device’s GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.

The smartphone includes 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.

The Vivo V29 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & detailed
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo V23e is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It...

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-

Vivo V29 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.1 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story