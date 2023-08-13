Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & detailed
Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on the market with impressive features. It comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Vivo V29 Pro has a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G chipset. The device’s GPU is the Mali-G610 MC6.
The gadget includes 256 GB of built-in storage space and 12 GB of RAM.
The V29 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 66 W.
Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan
The Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-
Vivo V29 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.1 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
