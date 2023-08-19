Vivo V29e is set to be announced on August 28

The Vivo V29e will be launched in India on August 28 at 12 p.m. local time.

The phone will have a curved display and a 64MP primary camera with OIS on the rear.

The device will have an “artistic design” with a dual-tone rear and prominent camera rings.

The Vivo V29e is scheduled to make its official debut in India on August 28 at 12 p.m. local time. Teasers on the launch page have revealed important specifications, such as a curved display, a 50MP front camera with autofocus, and a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) on the rear.

The Vivo V29e is set to feature an “artistic design” highlighted by a dual-tone rear with prominent camera rings and a matching frame.

Its dimensions are confirmed at 7.6 mm in thickness and 180 grams in weight. According to rumors, the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 480 or 480+ chipset, paired with 8–12GB of RAM and 128–256GB of storage. A speculated 4,800 mAh battery is expected to support 80W fast charging.

