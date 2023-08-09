Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan and Features – August 2023

The Vivo V29e offers two different options for memory and storage: one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Vivo’s newest smartphone boasts impressive specifications and a competitive price in the Pakistani market.

The Vivo V29e is available in Black, Gold, and Blue colors, providing users with multiple choices to suit their preferences.

Enthusiastic Vivo fans have shown great appreciation for this handset, particularly due to its internal specifications, generous screen size, well-designed camera arrangement, impressive battery life, and overall mobile performance. The camera system on the Vivo V29e is notable, featuring a 64 MP triple rear camera setup that delivers high-quality photos, along with a 32 MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is starting from ₨ 152,999. (Expected)

Vivo V29e Features

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 7000 series Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

