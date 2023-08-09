Advertisement
Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan and Features – August 2023

Articles
The Vivo V29e offers two different options for memory and storage: one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and another with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Vivo’s newest smartphone boasts impressive specifications and a competitive price in the Pakistani market.

The Vivo V29e is available in Black, Gold, and Blue colors, providing users with multiple choices to suit their preferences.

Enthusiastic Vivo fans have shown great appreciation for this handset, particularly due to its internal specifications, generous screen size, well-designed camera arrangement, impressive battery life, and overall mobile performance. The camera system on the Vivo V29e is notable, featuring a 64 MP triple rear camera setup that delivers high-quality photos, along with a 32 MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is starting from ₨ 152,999. (Expected)

Vivo V29e Features

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 7000 series
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

