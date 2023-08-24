Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo V29e, to the Pakistani market. With a blend of captivating features and a competitive price point, the V29e aims to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and smartphone users.
The Vivo V29e comes packed with a variety of features that cater to modern smartphone needs. One of its notable attributes is its display. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.
The smartphone is powered by a capable (6nm) octa-core processor, which provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V29e features a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.
The phone is available in two awesome colors: artistic red and blue. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is Rs. 85,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 7000 series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W
