The Vivo V29e has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a 64 megapixels of primary camera.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo V29e, to the Pakistani market. With a blend of captivating features and a competitive price point, the V29e aims to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and smartphone users.

The Vivo V29e comes packed with a variety of features that cater to modern smartphone needs. One of its notable attributes is its display. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a capable (6nm) octa-core processor, which provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V29e features a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The phone is available in two awesome colors: artistic red and blue. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is Rs. 85,999.

Vivo V29e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 7000 series Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 80W

