Vivo has once again wowed Indian consumers with its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the Vivo V29e. This mid-range marvel boasts a stunning 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth interactions thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

One of its standout features is the impressive 50MP front-facing camera with eye autofocus, which promises breathtaking selfies and video calls.

On the back, the phone showcases a dual-tone artistic design, with the artistic red variant featuring a UV-sensitive back that shifts from red to black when exposed to UV light.

Under the hood, the V29e is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, expandable via a microSD card slot. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android 13.

The device is backed by a robust 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, ensuring it keeps up with your busy day. It comes in two captivating colours, Artistic Red and Artistic Blue, starting at INR 26,999 ($327) for the 8/128GB variant and INR 28,999 ($350) for the 8/256GB version.

Pre-orders are already underway, and open sales are set to begin on September 7, offering a blend of style and performance at an attractive price point.

