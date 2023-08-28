Vivo V29e unveiled with curved display and 50MP selfie camera

The Vivo V29e has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display.

The rear features a dual-tone aesthetic highlighted by color-shifting glass.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset.

As anticipated, vivo has unveiled the vivo V29e in India, the newest entrant in its midrange V-series. This device boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a rapid 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 50 MP front camera equipped with eye autofocus.

The rear showcases a dual-tone aesthetic highlighted by color-shifting glass, termed Artistic Design by vivo. The Artistic Red version exhibits a UV-reactive back that transitions from red to black under UV light exposure. Housing the camera rings are a 64 MP primary camera and an 8 MP ultrawide module.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, the phone boasts 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB, with the additional option to expand storage through the microSD card slot.

On the software front, Funtouch OS 13 overlays Android 13, providing a comprehensive user experience. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery that facilitates 44 W fast charging.

The vivo V29 e is available in Artistic Red and Artistic Blue shades, with a starting price of INR 26,999 ( $327) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB option is priced at INR 28,999 ( $350). Pre-orders are currently available through vivo and partner retailers, while general sales will commence on September 7th.

