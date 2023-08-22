Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo is getting ready to launch the X100 Pro smartphone in the near future. This flagship device will showcase cutting-edge technology and features.

It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The device has a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a 3.35 GHz octa-core processor. The phone has an Immortalis G715 MC11 GPU.

The X100 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear.

The gadget has a 6.8-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 100 W.

Advertisement