Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is preparing to release the X100 Pro smartphone soon. As a flagship device, it will boast state-of-the-art technology and features.

It comes with a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a 3.35 GHz octa-core processor. The phone has an Immortalis G715 MC11 GPU.

The device has a 6.8-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The X100 Pro will feature a triple camera system with a 50 MP main sensor and two secondary sensors of 12 MP and 64 MP. For selfies, it will have a powerful 32 MP front-facing camera.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 100 W.

Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 224,999/-

Vivo X100 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.35 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 9300
GPUImmortalis-G715 MC11
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1260 x 2800 Pixels (~450 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesZeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIR balster, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, wireless Reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

