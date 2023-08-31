Vivo X100 Pro to feature a 100mm periscope lens with a 64MP sensor

Vivo is developing a 100mm periscope lens with a 64MP sensor for the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro.

The lens has a wide f/2.5 aperture and is designed for low-light photography.

The primary sensor will feature a customized Sony 53MP 1/1.43″ sensor.

Vivo is developing impressive telephoto cameras that occasionally surface through leaks. The most recent leak reveals the periscope module of the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro, shared by Digital Chat Station.

Reportedly, the Pro variant is set to include a 100mm periscope lens, boasting a wide f/2.5 aperture designed for low-light photography. This module will incorporate the OmniVision OV64B, a 64MP, 1/2″ sensor with 0.7µm native pixels. It will support both 4-in-1 binning and a native 2x digital crop.

Additionally, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss to integrate Vario-Apo-Sonnar lenses into the X100 Pro. The primary sensor will feature a customized Sony 53MP 1/1.43″ sensor.

The X100 lineup is anticipated to consist of three models: the vivo X100 and X100 Pro (anticipated for a November release) and the vivo X100 Pro+ (expected in early 2024). Leaked specifications indicate that the worldwide X100 will be powered by the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

The Pro+ variant, on the other hand, will boast more advanced camera hardware compared to the standard Pro. It is projected to include a 200MP telephoto camera, a 1″ IMX989 sensor for the main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with a customized V3 ISP chip for image processing.

Meanwhile, iQOO is developing a telephoto camera like the X100 Pro. According to DCS, the iQOO 12 Pro will adopt the OV64B within its 5x periscope and introduce a fresh 50MP OV50H sensor (1/1.28″, 1.2µm pixels). The standard iQOO 12 will likely share the same main sensor but might omit the periscope. Both models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

