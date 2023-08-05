Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo Y02 is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo Y02 includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.
This device features an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and selfies to preserve their precious memories.
It is run by the Funtouch OS 12 operating system, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Vivo Y02 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|Funtouch OS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired
