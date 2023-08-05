Advertisement
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02

  • The Vivo Y02 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y02 is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y02 includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

This device features an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and selfies to preserve their precious memories.

It is run by the Funtouch OS 12 operating system, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo Y02 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIFuntouch OS 12
Dimensions164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P22
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

