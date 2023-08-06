Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan August 2023

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan August 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display. The...
The Vivo Y02t has been recently launched in Pakistan as a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of data and files for later use.
The Vivo Y02t has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 6 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.
The phone comes in three great colors: Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, and sunset gold. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, Sunset Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash
|Features
|Face Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.