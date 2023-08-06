Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan August 2023

The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y02t has been recently launched in Pakistan as a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of data and files for later use.

The Vivo Y02t has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 6 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three great colors: Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, and sunset gold. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 49,999.

Vivo Y02t specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, Sunset Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash Features Face Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired

