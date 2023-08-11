Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo Finf N3 has an 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display. The...
The Vivo Y02t has been recently launched in Pakistan as a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of data and files for later use.
The Vivo Y02t has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 6 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.
The phone comes in three great colors: Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, and sunset gold. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 49,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, Sunset Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash
|Features
|Face Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.