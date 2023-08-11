Advertisement
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
  • The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y02t has been recently launched in Pakistan as a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y02t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 13 Funtouch operating system, which offers a great user experience.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of data and files for later use.

The Vivo Y02t has a single 8-megapixel camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 6 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three great colors: Orchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, and sunset gold. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 49,999.

Vivo Y02t specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOrchid Blue, Cosmic Grey, Sunset Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, LED Flash
FeaturesFace Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired

