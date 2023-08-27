Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y21 now available, boasting impressive features.
  • Offers 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage (expandable via microSD card).
  • Features dual-camera setup on the back for photography.
Advertisement

Presently, the Vivo Y21 is up for grabs in the market, offering a range of impressive attributes that warrant attention.

Functioning at its core is the MediaTek Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, accompanied by a brisk 2.35 GHz octa-core processor. This amalgamation contributes to the device’s robust performance capabilities, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Display-wise, the Vivo Y21 sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers visuals with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Operating on the Android 11 operating system, the device is poised to provide an up-to-date and user-friendly interface.

Resource-wise, the Y21 is outfitted with 4 GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of 64 GB, with an option for expansion through a microSD card for additional space.

On the photographic front, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera arrangement on its rear.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story