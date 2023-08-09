Advertisement
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Vivo Y21 is a budget-friendly smartphone.
  • The device features a vibrant and sizable display.
  • It also supports expandable storage to accommodate more content.
The Vivo Y21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a blend of essential features and modern design. Powered by a capable MediaTek processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. The device features a vibrant and sizable display, making it suitable for various tasks such as browsing, gaming, and media consumption.

The Y21 boasts a decent camera setup, including a main rear camera that captures clear and detailed photos. Its front camera is suitable for selfies and video calls. The phone comes with ample storage for apps, photos, and files, and it also supports expandable storage to accommodate more content.

Running on the Android operating system with Vivo’s custom user interface, the Y21 provides a user-friendly experience. Its battery life is satisfactory for daily usage, and the phone supports essential connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE. Overall, the Vivo Y21 offers good value for those seeking a budget smartphone with essential features.

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

