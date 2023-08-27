Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone, that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.
The Vivo Y22 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, Funtouch 12 operating system.
The Vivo Y22 has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is available in four great colors : Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 18 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
