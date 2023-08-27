Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display.

The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone, that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y22 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, Funtouch 12 operating system.

The Vivo Y22 has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors : Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”