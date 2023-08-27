Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y22 has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y22 is a mid-range smartphone, that is now accessible on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y22 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12, Funtouch 12 operating system.

The Vivo Y22 has a tripple-camera setup on the rear of the phone avec a LED lash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A54 has a PS LCD HD+ display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is available in four great colors : Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story