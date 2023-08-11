Advertisement
Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo Y22t

Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it will be available in the market soon.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Adreno 620.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It runs on the FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 12.

The Vivo Y22t includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y22t specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 768
GPUAdreno 620
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

