Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it will be available soon on the market.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Adreno 620.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y22t runs on the FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 12.

It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget features a triple camera setup on the back with an LED flash. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

