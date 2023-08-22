Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 648 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Vivo Y33s is equipped with the MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 648 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo Y33s has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in two great colors: Mirror Black and Midday Dream. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

