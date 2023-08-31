Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & detailed

Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo is preparing to release the X100 Pro smartphone soon. As a flagship...
The Vivo Y33s is easily available on the market with impressive features and specs.
It comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
The device has a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.
The Vivo Y33s features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-
Vivo Y33s specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.