Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo Y33s is easily available on the market with impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y33s features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

Advertisement

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Also Read Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications Vivo is preparing to release the X100 Pro smartphone soon. As a flagship...

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan The Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/- Vivo Y33s specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”