Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y35 is now available for purchase on the market. The phone has great features and specs.

It comes with a 6.58-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo Y35 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone features a three-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera.

It is run by FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 11.

It is run by FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 11.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Vivo Y35 specifications

BUILD
OS Android 11 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight 188 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Dawn Gold, Agate Black

FREQUENCY
2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)

PROCESSOR
CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610

DISPLAY
Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size 6.58 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)

MEMORY
Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)

CAMERA
Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])

CONNECTIVITY
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A

FEATURES
Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor

BATTERY
Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging